MIAMI – Silver Airways (3M) has announced a launch of service out of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to three Florida cities beginning in March 2021. The airport is the second-busiest airport in South Carolina, after Charleston International Airport (CHS) with about 2.61 million passengers in 2019

On Tuesday 3M announced the new service with twice weekly service from GSP to Orlando (MCO), Jacksonville (JAX), and Tampa (TPA) beginning on March 18, March 19, and March 21 respectively.

Service to JAX will occur on Mondays and Fridays while service to MCO and TPA will occur on Thursdays and Sundays.

View of GSP from a Delta Boeing 717 upon departure. Photo © Brent Foster – @5starflight

Upstate Growth

While GSP does have service to Florida with a Miami (MIA) flight on American Airlines (AA), GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards described how the airport “continues to pursue opportunities that enhance air service access for the Upstate region.”

Joining Allegiant Air (G4), AA, Delta Air Lines (DL), Southwest Airlines (WN), and United (UA) in serving GSP, Edwards further stated that the airport is “pleased to welcome Silver Airways to our family of airlines and we look forward to growing together in the years to come.”

While widely considered a regional airport, GSP is supported in part by a strong economy thanks to a nearby BMW manufacturing plant with resulting flights to Hahn (HHN) on Air Atlanta Icelandic (CC).

The addition of 3M to the array of airlines at GSP will further connect local residents to the world, especially the sunshine of Florida.

Featured image: Silver Airways ATR 42-600 being pushed back. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways – @luca_at_lax

