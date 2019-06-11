Airways Magazine

Silver Airways Freshens Up With New Planes, Uniforms

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Avianca Names Anko van der Werff As New CEO MIAMI — Colombian flag carrier, Avianca, has named Anko van der Werff as its new CEO. Following last month’s sudden resignation of former CEO, Hernan Rincon, and the major shakeup...
  • Silver Airways Freshens Up With New Planes, Uniforms MIAMI — Florida’s largest regional carrier, Silver Airways, continues its transformation with the launch of more ATR-600 flights from its Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) base, including all-new cabin crew...
  

Silver Airways Freshens Up With New Planes, Uniforms

Silver Airways Freshens Up With New Planes, Uniforms
June 11
11:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Florida’s largest regional carrier, Silver Airways, continues its transformation with the launch of more ATR-600 flights from its Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) base, including all-new cabin crew uniforms.

Back in April, Silver Airways became the first airline in the US in nearly 25 years to operate a flight using a brand-new ATR aircraft.

Photo: Gaillac

The first aircraft, named “Mile Marker Zero” (N400SV) after the iconic Key West landmark, performed the airline’s first ATR42-600 flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Key West International Airport (EYW).

The airline has taken delivery of three of up to 50 new ATR-600 series aircraft, consisting of a mix of 46-seat ATR-42s and 70-seat ATR-72s from an initial order of 20 ATR-600s. In addition, the carrier still operates a fleet of 21 SAAB 340s throughout its hubs in FLL, Orlando (MCO), and Tampa (TPA).

Silver Airways operates more than 100 daily flights between its hubs and the Bahamas.

And to continue its transformation with the arrival of brand-new planes, the airline has fitted its check-in staff, ramp agents, supervisors and mechanics with what they call “stylish and colorful uniforms,” which “capture the airline’s professional friendly character with style and comfort, and incorporate the airline’s signature turbine logo and fuchsia, black and grey colors.” 

“Our new uniforms are a direct extension of Silver Airways’ customer service excellence approach and put us in line with the world’s leading airlines we are proud to partner with and the local communities we serve,” said Silver Airways CEO, Steve Rossum. 

“Continuing to develop and foster our relationships with our customers, airline and community partners, and our team members is hugely important to all of us at Silver Airways, and we take great pride in providing the highest level of customer service excellence for everyone we serve,” Rossum added.

Comments
0
Tags
Silver Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0