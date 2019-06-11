Silver Airways Freshens Up With New Planes, Uniforms

MIAMI — Florida’s largest regional carrier, Silver Airways, continues its transformation with the launch of more ATR-600 flights from its Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) base, including all-new cabin crew uniforms.

Back in April, Silver Airways became the first airline in the US in nearly 25 years to operate a flight using a brand-new ATR aircraft.

Photo: Gaillac

The first aircraft, named “Mile Marker Zero” (N400SV) after the iconic Key West landmark, performed the airline’s first ATR42-600 flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Key West International Airport (EYW).

The airline has taken delivery of three of up to 50 new ATR-600 series aircraft, consisting of a mix of 46-seat ATR-42s and 70-seat ATR-72s from an initial order of 20 ATR-600s. In addition, the carrier still operates a fleet of 21 SAAB 340s throughout its hubs in FLL, Orlando (MCO), and Tampa (TPA).

Silver Airways operates more than 100 daily flights between its hubs and the Bahamas.

And to continue its transformation with the arrival of brand-new planes, the airline has fitted its check-in staff, ramp agents, supervisors and mechanics with what they call “stylish and colorful uniforms,” which “capture the airline’s professional friendly character with style and comfort, and incorporate the airline’s signature turbine logo and fuchsia, black and grey colors.”

“Our new uniforms are a direct extension of Silver Airways’ customer service excellence approach and put us in line with the world’s leading airlines we are proud to partner with and the local communities we serve,” said Silver Airways CEO, Steve Rossum.

“Continuing to develop and foster our relationships with our customers, airline and community partners, and our team members is hugely important to all of us at Silver Airways, and we take great pride in providing the highest level of customer service excellence for everyone we serve,” Rossum added.