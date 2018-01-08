Airways Magazine

SilkAir Takes Delivery of Its Newest Boeing 737 MAX 8

January 08
14:40 2018
MIAMI – SilkAir, the regional carrier of Singapore Airlines, received today its newest Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute and a celebratory breakfast for guests at the gate.

The aircraft was delivered with a configuration capable of holding 156 passengers in a two cabin layout: 12 in Business Class and 144 in Economy Class.

READ MORE: Boeing, Singapore Airlines Announce Massive Order For 39 Aircraft

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to the SilkAir family. The new MAX 8 enables us to offer customers access to new and exciting destinations and paves the way for a new phase of growth. With the aircraft entering into service, we look forward to inviting customers onboard to enjoy the quality experience that the MAX 8 offers,” Foo Chai Woo, SilkAir CEO said.

Last October, the carrier took delivery of its first MAX 8 from 34 that remain in order. The aircraft are being deployed on SilkAir long-haul destinations: Darwin, Hiroshima, Kathmandu, and Hyderabad.

The Business Class cabin has new seats with side pocket for personal storage, as well as a USB and in-seat power supply to keep devices fully charged throughout the flight. Customers may also pre-select their main meal for the flight.

Economy Class seats are fitted with seat-back tablet and phone holders and personal in-seat USB charging ports. All customers will have the airline’s in-flight entertainment service.

SilkAir operates a fleet of 33 aircraft composed by three Airbus A319-100, ten A320-200, 17 Boeing 737-800, and with the new addition four 737 MAX 8.

