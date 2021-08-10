MIAMI – Silk Way West Airlines (7L) announced today that they have signed an interline agreement with Kenya’s Astral Aviation (8V). The move comes as the Azerbaijan-based carrier continues to expand its services internationally and within Africa, though 8V is also expected to benefit from this agreement.

“The agreement will allow Silk Way West Airlines to broaden its network toward Africa since the carrier had no scheduled services within that continent,” Silk Way West confirmed, adding: “[our] networks of carriers will be in a position to complement each other, as there is a number of markets, where both airlines do not overlap with one another.”

Astral Aviation’s chief executive Sanjeev Gadhia mirrored this sentiment in his own statements.

“We will continue to forge new alliances and partnerships during the pandemic in line with our philosophy of promoting cooperation and collaboration with airlines and all members of the supply chain…” Gadhia said.

Silk Way West Airlines VQ-BBH Boeing 747-83QF. Photo: Daniel Sander/Airways

A Regional Cargo Footprint in Africa

The agreement states that Al Maktoum International Airport of the UAE, or Dubai World Central (DWC), will function as the key transit point. 7L will carry cargo from its network to Dubai, where 8V will take it and fly to Nairobi. From here, shipments can then be carried out to the Kenya-based carrier’s many regional destinations throughout Africa.

Silk Way West, founded in Baku in 2012, is the largest cargo carrier in the Caspian Sea region with service to 40 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. Astral Aviation was founded in 2000 in Nairobi, Kenya, and services regional destinations in Africa and Belgium with scheduled and non-scheduled/ad hoc cargo charters.