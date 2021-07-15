MIAMI – Azerbaijan-based cargo operator Silk Way West Airlines (7L) has announced its weekly Jumbo jet freighter service connecting Baku to India’s financial capital Mumbai (BOM).

The service will run every Thursday and will open a new link in 7L’s freight network. Mumbai is one of Asia’s prominent cargo hubs providing a strategic stopover connecting Eastern Asia with the middle east and Europe.

This is 7L’s second Indian destination after New Delhi (DEL). The airline sees India as a potential global cargo market and aims to strengthen its Asian network by connecting India to international partners, a commercial business strategy.

The cargo airline has appointed Taylor Logistics as the second GSA (General Sales Agent) which will operate in Mumbai Airport (BOM), while Hercules Aviation has been retained as the carrier’s long-term Delhi Airport (DEL) partner.

SilkWay VQ-BVB Boeing 747-8F. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Comments from Silk Air Ways Airlines CEO

Mr. Wolfgang Meier, Silk Way West Airlines’ CEO and President said, “We are pleased to have a new air bridge in India that will connect us with Mumbai. In cooperation with our Indian partners, Silk Way West Airlines is consistently widening its network in the region”

Meier added, “The geographic reach of our regular flight network continues to expand, as these new scheduled routes open a new page in the history of bilateral partnership between Silk Way West Airlines and our Indian counterparts.”

“With this expanded footprint Silk Way West Airlines is now well placed to connect India to its global network offering a Boeing-747F schedule to our valued customers,” noted Mr. Rubio.

Silk Way West Airlines VQ-BBH Boeing 747-83QF. Photo: Daniel Sander/Airways

Silk Way Fleet and Performance

Silk Ways West Airlines’ performance has not gone unnoticed, as the airline maintains a high reputation in its logistics service, bagging several awards and launching new routes fairly often. 7L also maintains a fairly young and modern fleet of an average age of 12.8 years – impressive for a cargo airline.

According to planespotters.net, the current fleet comprises 10 Boeing 747 aircraft (five B747-400F and five B747-8F versions). The airline also placed an order for five Boeing 777F earlier this year.