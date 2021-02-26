Silk Way Stands out in the Distribution of Medical Supplies

MIAMI – Silk Way West Airlines (7L) has prepared thoroughly in recent months and now declares its readiness to take a leading role in the “Mission of the Century.”

Silk Way has already operated more than 100 charter flights to deliver a range of medical supplies during the pandemic, and has now signed a number of ambitious contracts in preparation for the delivery of temperature-sensitive cargo.

According to a 7L press release, to ensure delivery of life-saving freight, the airline supplies are delivered to specially equipped warehouses and are handled by personnel specifically trained for such unique conditions.

Silkway’s Boeing 747-400BCF outbounding from Milan Malpensa Intl’ airport. Photo: Andrea Ongaro/Airways

Statement from Silk Way’s VP Global Cargo Logistics

VP Global Cargo Logistics Aydin Huseynov said, “We hope that the promptness of the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines will contribute to the early return to normal daily life for people all over the world.”

Huseynov adds, “I can confidently say that Silk Way West Airlines is fully ready to meet the global challenge of large-scale transportation of vaccines, as well as other types of cargo that require special temperature control.”

“At the same time, internal procedures are being adapted in accordance with the GDP (Good Distribution Practice) standard, which is based on principles adopted by the EU and recommended by the World Health Organization.”

Statement from IATA

Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO of IATA until March 31, said, “Safely delivering COVID-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry.”

Silk Way West Airlines is an Azerbaijani private cargo airline with its head office and flight operations at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD) in Baku, Azerbaijan. It is a subsidiary of the Silk Way Group. The aircraft are registered in Bermuda.

Featured image: Silk Way’s Boeing 747-400BCF outbound from Milan Malpensa Intl’ airport. Photo: Andrea Ongaro/Airways

