Singapore Airlines to Receive First Boeing 787-10 in March; Launches New Services

Boeing

January 29
08:27 2018
MIAMI — Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced a new service that will connect Singapore and Melbourne to Wellington, subject to regulatory approvals. SIA also expects to receive the first Boeing 787-10 in late March from Final Assembly Line in Charleston, SC.

The delivery of the Dreamliner was scheduled for the first half of 2018 but plans changed after the US FAA gave certification to the 787-10. SIA is launch operator of the variant and also is the biggest customer with 49 aircraft in order.

SIA’s Boeing 787-10 won’t serve North American routes but will operate flights to regional Asian destinations.

On the other side, Singapore Airlines’ launching new service is a restructuration of the existing Singapore-Canberra-Wellington flights, making Canberra four-time a week service to be operated on a daily basis, and the Canberra-Wellington flights delinked.

“We have seen growth in international travel into and from both Canberra and Wellington since the launch of our new services in 2016. These new routings will allow us to serve Canberra and Wellington better, and provide Canberra with a step-up in frequency,” said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Tan Kai Ping.

Singapore-Melbourne-Wellington service (SQ247) will be operated with a 266-seat Boeing 777-200s on a four-time a week flight from May 3, 2018. The Canberra daily service (SQ288) will be operated via Sydney by a 264-seat Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, starting on May 1st, 2018.

PHOTO: RM Bulseco.

SIA first launched services from Singapore to Canberra and Wellington in September 2016. It also became the first airline to operate regularly scheduled international flights to and from Sydney.

In addition to Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, and Wellington, SIA’s Southwest Pacific network includes flights to Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Christchurch, and Perth.

Singapore Airlines flies to 62 destinations in 32 countries on the five continents with a fleet of 113 widebodies airliners composed of four aircraft families: Airbus A330, Airbus A350, Airbus A380, and Boeing 777.

