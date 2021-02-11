LONDON – SIA Group airlines are now among the first in the world to operate flights with vaccinated aircrew, following the move by Etihad Airways (EY).

The first flights with the entire crew vaccinated are flight SQ SQ956, which departed from Singapore to Jakarta (Indonesia) on February 11, 2021, at 9.30 am local time (GMT+8); Scoot (TR) TR606 flight, which departed for Bangkok (Thailand) at 9.30 am; and SilkAir (MI) MI608 flight, which left for Phnom Penh (Cambodia) at 4.30 pm.

The crews of the Singapore Airlines Group have responded very positively; to date, more than 90% of pilots and flight attendants have registered for vaccination.

Singapore Airlines 9V-SWD Boeing 777-312(ER). Photo: Tony Bordealis/Airways

Statement from Singapore Airlines

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of SQ, said, “We are very encouraged by the high rate of vaccine adoption by our colleagues.”

“Vaccinations will be essential for the reopening of borders and for boost travel confidence, along with a robust test system and measurements wide-ranging safety implemented on the ground and in flight. In this way, it is offered greater protection to our staff and an additional level of assurance to ours passengers.”

Featured image: Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 taxiing via Hotel, Malpensa Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.