MIAMI – BOC Aviation Limited today announced it has delivered the seventh of seven new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for lease to TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited (X3). CFM LEAP-1B engines power the aircraft.

BOC Aviation is a global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 549 aircraft owned, managed, and on order. It has leased its owned and managed fleet to 86 airlines in 38 countries and regions worldwide as of 31 March 2021.

TUI is based at Luton Airport (LTN) in Bedfordshire, England. It offers scheduled and charter flights from the UK and the Republic of Ireland to Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America. X3 is the largest charter airline. It carried 11.8 million passengers in 2019.

The carrier is also the fourth-largest UK-based airline by total passengers carried, after EasyJet (EC), British Airways (BA), and Jet2.com (LS). As of 2020, TUI flew a fleet of 66 aircraft, primarily variants of the Boeing 737, with 14 Dreamliners, four 767-300ERs, and four Boeing 757-200s.

TUI Boeing 737 MAX8 test flight. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

BOC Aviation, TUI Comments

Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said, “We are delighted to work with our long-standing customer TUI and to provide TUI with the most fuel-efficient, latest-technology aircraft. Following the international recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we delivered all seven aircraft to TUI in just four months, which reflects a high level of teamwork on both sides.”

Tom Chandler, Managing Director, Fleet and Asset Management, TUI Group, said, “We are very pleased to have expanded our relationship with BOC Aviation through these financing transactions, with the completion of the deliveries in time for the peak summer season.”

Chandler added, “These additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are a valuable addition to our fleet, characterized by considerably lower fuel consumption and noise emissions than the aircraft that they replace. This contributes to our aim to reduce the environmental impact of holidays and to maintain our top ranking among the world’s most carbon-efficient airlines.”