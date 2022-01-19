DALLAS – flypop started cargo operations with its second aircraft this week, with the airline’s Airbus A330 arriving at London Stansted Airport (STN).

Flypop has partnered with airline Hi Fly (5K) for zero LOPA cargo operations in the last few months to address the expanding international demand for cargo flights.

The airline plans to commence passenger flights in the summer to accommodate the pent-up demand of the Indian diaspora groups in the UK and their visiting friends and relatives. Additionally, the carrier plans to put two more of its fleet of aircraft into service for cargo operations over the following several months.

The LCC startup carrier is based at STN. The international airport is located in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, England, 42 mi northeast of Central London. STN serves over 160 destinations across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The A330 arrived at the airport over the weekend, and the flypop team threw a party in the Diamond Hangar to commemorate the airline’s expanding fleet.

flypop team at Stansted arrival. Photo: flypop

Comments from flypop CEO

(Nino) Navdip Singh Judge, CEO & Principal of flypop, commented via a press release, “Fantastic to see our second flypop aircraft in the skies and especially here at our UK base at London Stansted Airport and flying over my house. flypop is now a revenue-generating airline and we look forward to continuing to grow our fleet of aircraft throughout 2022 for both cargo and passenger operations.”

“We expect a surge in demand for low-cost flights to India from the UK from Q2 onwards,” added the CEO.

Amritsar, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chandigarh are among the Indian subcontinent destinations under consideration by the airline.

Featured image: flypop a330 cargo Stansted arrival. Photo: flypop