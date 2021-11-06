MIAMI – The Port of Seattle welcomed WestJet Airlines (WS) as the newest airline to join the team at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) this week, with its maiden service to Calgary (YYC).

With the addition of WS’s debut service this week, SEA now has 30 international services, compared to 42 international services prior to the epidemic. Over three-quarters of SEA’s pre-pandemic overseas services, including several that lasted throughout the pandemic, are projected to restart by the end of 2021.

Passengers will be able to clear US customs and Immigration before departing Canada, arriving as a domestic flight at SEA, providing for faster connecting times for onward travelers, thanks to Calgary’s US preclearance facilities. As a close partner of Delta Air Lines (DL), WS travelers will be able to earn miles and enjoy reciprocal elite loyalty benefits on both airlines.

According to SEA, WS’s service to Seattle currently consists of four weekly flights on the airline’s Encore’s Q400, a de Havilland Dash-8 twin-engined turboprop variant, with two daily flights expected to begin on May 19, 2022.

Westjet Encore Dash 8-Q400. Photo: Liam Allport from Lake Country, Canada, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Initial Schedule

Route Days Flight # Departs Arrives YYC to SEA Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun WS3612 11:00 a.m. 11:44 a.m. SEA to YYC Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun WS3613 12:30 p.m. 3:06 p.m.

WestJet partner Delta Air Lines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Photo: SEA

Comments from SEA , WestJet

“WestJet is a valuable addition to passenger choices here at SEA, giving business and leisure travelers the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Canadian Rockies, the Calgary Stampede, or maybe see a competitor of the new Seattle Kraken of the NHL,” said Lance Lyttle, SEA Airport Managing Director.

“As travel options continue to re-start from the last year, we’re excited to see an airline like WestJet show the confidence they have in the Puget Sound region as a positive choice for them to serve visitors, business, and residents of both regions.”

“We are thrilled to foster direct connectivity between Calgary and Seattle for the first time on a route that our guests and both cities have long-awaited,” said Chris Hedlin, WestJet, Vice-President, Network and Alliances. “This route will bolster economic ties between the regions and will stimulate Alberta’s visitor economy as we continue to strengthen our transborder network from our global hub in Calgary.”