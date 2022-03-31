DALLAS – Turkish Airlines (TK) will begin uninterrupted service to Istanbul (IST) on May 27, 2022, from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The SEA service by TKs is a crucial step forward in Southeast Asia’s ongoing comeback from the pandemic, demonstrating the region’s tenacity and economic vitality. TK connects to more destinations than any other airline from its Istanbul base, linking business and leisure travelers in the Pacific Northwest to five continents.

Turkish Airlines will resume service to Southeast Asia on a 300-seat Boeing 787-9 with four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday).

The airline’s 334th destination in 128 countries, and its 12th in the US, will be SEA. Istanbul, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the world’s only metropolis to be situated on two continents and has long served as a cultural crossroads for over two thousand years.

Photo: Boeing.

Comments from SEA, Turkish Airlines

“With over a quarter of our inhabitants being foreign-born, the Seattle area is one of the most diversified locations in the country,” said Lance Lyttle, SEA Airport Managing Director. “Turkish Airlines is expanding its network of destinations for our passengers across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Istanbul is also a fascinating city that should be on every traveler’s bucket list.”

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said of the new gateway, “We are excited to open our new Seattle gateway, the first in the Pacific Northwest, as we continue to increase our U.S. presence and worldwide route network.”

“With Turkish Airlines’ world-class service, award-winning culinary, and globally recognized Turkish hospitality, Seattle can connect with the rest of the world. We’re confident that each trip will be a unique adventure for them.”

Seattle-Tacoma Airport. Photo: Port of Seattle

Seattle-Tacoma International Operations

Since the pandemic began, TK has become the seventh new international airline to announce service to SEA. Qatar (Doha) and WestJet (Calgary) launched service in 2021, while Finnair (Helsinki) and Air Tahiti Nui (Tahiti) will commence service in June 2022 and October 2022, respectively.

At SEA, 37 international services are available, with nonstop flights to 23 different overseas destinations.

According to the Port of Seattle, inbound passengers will appreciate the new International Arrivals Facility, which will open soon and is the most complex capital development project in the history of SEA. For millions of annual international travelers, the IAF will drastically enhance connecting time, efficiency, and service. The airport will add more luggage carousels and gates capable of accommodating international wide-body flights, as well as significantly improve passenger throughput capacity.

Featured image: Turkish Airlines Boeing 787-9. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways