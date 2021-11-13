MIAMI – Singaporean LCC Scoot (TR) has announced a new service to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW) via Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

Flights will begin on December 16 and will be followed by three-times-weekly seasonal scheduled flights beginning in March 2022, with a review and potential increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory permission, according to the airline.

Scoot’s fleet of widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners will operate the new route, which will be Singapore Airlines’ (SQ) maiden entry into the UK.

Scoot 9V-OFM Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from Scoot CEO

Scoot’s chief executive officer Campbell Wilson said, “The progressive relaxation of international borders presents new opportunities for airlines and travelers alike.”

“With the ability to now travel quarantine-free between the United Kingdom and Thailand, Scoot is excited to introduce the only low-cost option between Bangkok and London offering our unique combination of great value and great experience with a touch of Scootitude.”

“For nearly 10 years, Scoot has empowered travelers to customize their flight experience as they prefer, whether it be with extra legroom, checked baggage, free carry-on cabin luggage of 10kg, inflight Wi-Fi, tasty meals, Scoot-in-Silence or just enjoy an unbeatable airfare. We’re excited to now introduce the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline to London.”

With the addition of LGW, TR will serve over 30 destinations in December 2021.