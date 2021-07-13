MIAMI – Singapore-based long haul low-cost carrier Scoot (TR) will resume its service to Europe (Germany and Greece) this August.

These routes had been temporarily discontinued due to the travel restrictions in place. However, starting August 10, Scoot will commence flights to Berlin (BER) every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Important to note that there will be a two-hour stopover at Athens (ATH), Greece on both legs.

Scoot 9V-OFL Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Flight Schedule

TR-722 Singapore 01:10 Athens 07:50

TR-722 Athens 09:50 Berlin 11:50

TR-723 Berlin 12:50 Athens 16:50

TR-723 Athens 18:30 Singapore 10:30 +1

The above sectors will be operated by Scoot’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that features Economy as well a premium offering known as ‘Scoot plus’.

According to planespotters.net, the airline has a total in-service fleet size of 28 aircraft. 14 – A320, 2 -A321 neo, 4 – 787-8, 8 -787-9 aircraft.

The Singaporean low-cost airline is a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SQ). It launched flights on June 4, 2012, on medium and long-haul routes from Singapore, predominantly to Australia, China, and India.