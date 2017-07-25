Scoot Completes TigerAir Integration; Announces Hawaii Route

MIAMI — Singapore based low-cost airline Scoot has completed the integration of the Scoot and TigerAir brands the airline announced Tuesday. The two carriers now operate under a single operating certificate.

While the merged airline will keep the Scoot name and branding, Scoot’s designator code of TZ has changed to TR. The last TigerAir flight was flight 2668 from Singapore to Tiruchirappalli, India. The aircraft took off at 11 p.m. on Monday night and landed at 12:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning.



To celebrate the occasion, the carrier announced plans to begin service to five new destinations including Hawaii. The new routes include Harbin, Kuantan, Kuching, Palembang, and Honolulu.

Two of the routes, Kuching and Palembang, were announced at a previous date and are being transferred over from SilkAir.

“The transfer of the Kuching and Palembang services to Scoot is intended to further optimize the SIA Group’s resources and present a better match of capacity to demand,” said Mr. Foo Chai Woo, Chief Executive SilkAir.

Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Scoot CEO, said, “Malaysia and Indonesia are important markets to Scoot and we are glad to be able to expand our footprint in these countries. Kuching and Palembang complement our robust Southeast Asia network and we are looking forward to bringing the Scoot travel experience to more guests in the region. Both destinations are ideal for travelers looking for a relaxing getaway with Kuching being well-known for its lush nature and rustic ambiance, while Palembang is rich in history and home to delicious local fare.”

The Kuching route will be taken over from SilkAir on October 29th and the Palembang route will be taken over on November 23rd.

Scoot would like to start the Honolulu route in late 2017; however, the airline has cautioned that it may be pushed to 2018 as the airline overcomes regulatory hurdles. As such, the route is not currently bookable on the airline’s website. The Honolulu route will be flown via Osaka, Japan on the 787 Dreamliner.

During a ceremony announcing the new routes, Scoot CEO Hsin admitted that the airline was “carefully considering” adding routes to Europe and other parts of the United States within the next 2-3 years.

Currently, Scoot operates a fleet of 14 787 Dreamliners and over 20 A320 family aircraft. Scoot is a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.