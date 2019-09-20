Scandinavian Airlines Reveals New Livery

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), has unveiled a brand new livery on the carrier’s new Airbus A350-900 to be delivered at the end of the year. However, the first jetliner to sport the new colors of the nordic airline will be an A320neo, set to roll out in the coming weeks.

The current SAS livery has been branding its fleet during 21 years. According to the airline, the repainting process will take approximately four years, aiming at the end of 2024 to complete the standardization of the colors of the fleet.

The new SAS livery features the same blue colors, with the color on the tail stretching down onto the fuselage. The red on the engines will be gone, replaced by a grey with a metallic shade of blue at the front. The livery on the fuselage will feature a darker grey tone, with enlarged SAS titles in a bold metallic silver.

“The new livery design is a symbol of our future, a more sustainable and competitive future for SAS, but one that also embraces our heritage. Travelers from Scandinavia will recognize their home, while global travelers will encounter the renowned feeling of the Nordics,” says Rickard Gustafson, President, and CEO at SAS.

SAS has also revealed its initial Airbus A350-900 routes, with commercial flights set to commence on January 18, 2020, with an inaugural flight from Copenhagen to Chicago. As more A350s join the fleet, SAS plans to introduce them on six more destinations out of its Copenhagen hub to Beijing, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and San Francisco.