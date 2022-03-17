DALLAS – Comair resumed operations on Thursday after South Africa’s civil aviation authority restored its air operator certificate (AOC).

Comair’s flights were suspended indefinitely on Sunday by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) due to unresolved safety concerns, resulting in the suspension of its air operator certificate and the stranding of hundreds of passengers.

In a media statement written by the SACAA, it stated that it had completed the assessment and evaluation of Comair’s evidence in order to resolve the Level 1 concerns expressed during the audit, which began on March 7, 2022.

It further states that on the evening of March 16, 2022, the evidence review was completed and, as a result of this decision, the Director of Civil Aviation can now uplift Comair’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with immediate effect. Following a series of incidents involving Kulula and BA Comair flights, the SACAA conducted an audit of Comair.

“The SACAA has lifted the precautionary suspension of Comair’s license after a comprehensive evaluation of Comair’s documentation,” said Chief Executive Glenn Orsmond in a statement late Wednesday. The airline intends to resume normal operations as quickly as possible in order to serve passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to check flight schedules on the airlines’ websites before traveling to the airport, since flight schedules will be restored in stages, according to Comair, which will notify individuals with existing reservations.

