MIAMI – Saudi low-cost carrier flynas (XY) has been voted the leading LCC in the Middle East on the World Travel Awards for the sixth year straight, business portal TradeArabia reported on November 7.

As stated in the portal, the airline “has maintained its leadership in the aviation sector, dodging the challenges of the new normal imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

Flynas, VP-CYF, Airbus A319. Pgoto: wiki Commons

Comments fron flynas CEO

The airline’s CEO Bander Almohanna told the portal he has recognized the award as an “international recognition of distinction for flynas’ strategy which has ensured its sustained excellence through its continuous innovation in the aviation sector and its delivery of the best offers at a regional level” in challenging times of COVID-19.

Almohanna added that “gaining this recognition at this particular time bears additional significance and clearly emphasizes that all the plans that we have implemented during the past period, under the guidance and support of our astute leadership, have been effective at the operational and business development levels.”

First A320neo Flynas delivery. Photo: Airbus

flynas Fleet

flynas not only focused on sustaining operations but also on resuming services and adding destinations, in addition to receiving new Airbus A320neos in its fleet.

“As of October, the airline has received nine aircraft out if its landmark $8.6 bn-deal with Airbus to purchase 120 A320neo aircraft,” the portal stated.

flynas, formerly known as Nas Air, is a Saudi airline based in Riyadh. It is the first low-cost airline to operate in Saudi Arabia and began its domestic flights on February 25, 2007.

Featured image: Wiki Commons

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.