MIAMI – Saudia (SV) will resume flights to 33 international destinations in November that had previously been suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plethora of destinations including Amsterdam (AMS), Frankfurt (FRA), London (LHR), Paris (CDG), and Madrid (MAD) while also operating to Washington (IAD), Amman (AMM), Abu Dhabi (AUH), Bahrain (BAH), Beirut (BEY), Kuwait (KWI), and Dubai (DXB).

Flights to Delhi (DEL), Dhaka (DAC), Guangzhou (CAN), Islamabad (ISB), Peshawar (PEW), Jakarta (CGK), Karachi (KHI), Manila (MNL), and Mumbai (BOM) will also be reopened.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Dreamliner, 787-9, HZ-ARE, c/n 41548/542, Saudia, Saudi Arabian Airlines, SV, SVA, Runway 33L, flight number SVA61, Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, OERK. Photo: Andrew Kline

Enhanced Connectivity, Enhanced Competitiveness

SV urges passengers to check the travel restrictions and requirements of their destination country before booking their flights along with checking the SV policies regarding protocols and restrictions in place.

With SV partially resuming flights in September along with a new codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways (EY), the airline ensuring enhanced competitiveness in expanding global travel options amid the COVID-19 pandemic.