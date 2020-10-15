MIAMI – Saudia (SV) airline has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. The COVID-19 pandemic had curtailed travel for the past seven months.

The Kingdom’s flag carrier today said permitted travelers can now fly to Amman, Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, DC, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, and Manila. The airline normally flies to more than 85 destinations worldwide.

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti

Some Restrictions Lifted September 1

Saudi Arabia partially lifted the suspension of international flights beginning September 15. All restrictions on transport will end at some point after January 1, the Saudi Interior Ministry said. That date will be announced in December.

Also, the General Directorate of Passports (GDP) asks Saudis and expats traveling from the Kingdom to comply with their destinations’ health requirements. The directive reminded travelers to seek out the most up-to-date information.

Travelers must use a passport to travel to the Gulf Cooperation Council states (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman). They cannot use a national identity card. Passports must be valid for no less than three months to Arab countries and no less than six months elsewhere.

To learn about the travel documents’ regulations and instructions, visit the GDP’s website.