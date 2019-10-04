SAUDIA Receives First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

LONDON – Boeing has delivered its first Boeing 787-10 to Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) earlier this week.

This aircraft will join the SAUDIA fleet alongside 13 787-9 aircraft and 33 777-300 Extended Range aircraft.

Commenting on the delivery was Ihssane Mounir, the Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Boeing, who detailed the relationship with the airline.

“SAUDIA has been a valued partner with Boeing for nearly 75 years and this delivery marks another major milestone in our partnership. Our team takes great pride in building and delivering quality aircraft to SAUDIA and we are honoured by the continuing confidence in the 787 Dreamliner and 777 families”.

“The addition of the 787-10 to SAUDIA’s fleet will continue the superior inflight experience that passengers have come to expect of the Dreamliner. Moreover, the unmatched fuel efficiency of the 787 will help SAUDIA open new routes and achieve significant fuel savings and emission reduction”, he added.

Celebrating one more milestone as we approach our 75 year partnership with @Saudi_Airlines. So proud to see their first Boeing 787-10 #Dreamliner on the way home to join SAUDIA’S fleet of 13 787-9s. pic.twitter.com/W4DgpyjEdS — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) October 2, 2019

The aircraft itself, HZ-AR24 is the first of 13 units, and when delivered, will mean that SAUDIA will have 26 787 Family aircraft.

It is understood that the aircraft will be configured via a two-class setup, offering 24 seats in Business and 333 in Economy.

Also commenting on the delivery was His Excellency Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Director-General of the carrier who said that the new units will be used for fleet growth.

“Saudia operates a state-of-the-art fleet equipped with the latest technology, and in addition to the airline’s existing Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, is now adding the 787-10 variant which will further support future network growth plans.”

“The aeroplane’s onboard cabin features long-range capability and the latest in technological advancements, these are among the many aspects of what makes the Boeing 787 highly popular with our guests.”

According to FlightGlobal, three more units are to be delivered this year, with a further seven next year.

As SAUDIA continue to receive these aircraft, its increased fleet growth which corresponds with these deliveries mean that the Middle Eastern market is still hotting up and that there is still room for competition, hence the demand for more aircraft.

Whatever new routes the airline will launch remains unclear, but in time, we will see that develop.