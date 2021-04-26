MIAMI – The flag carriers of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudia, (SV) and Gulf Air (GF) respectively, have strengthened ties through the activation of a codeshare agreement between the airlines.

The codeshare flight agreement will begin in the summer 2021 schedule. Passengers on both carriers will be able to earn frequent flyer miles on either airline for codeshare flights.

Gulf Air flights between Bahrain and Riyadh, Jeddah, Tbilisi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Baku and Multan will now have a Saudia ‘SV’ code.

Additionally, Gulf Air’s ‘GF’ code will be placed on Saudia flights between Riyadh, Jeddah and Bahrain, Adha, Jizan, Yanbu, Aljouf, Ha’il, and Tunis.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Aviation as Diplomacy

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, both members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), have long been strong allies in the Middle East.

The codeshare agreement, and their general cooperation with each other, shows how aviation plays an important role for both airlines’ home countries.

In fact, Bahrain’s icy relationship with Qatar has led to a continuous aviation blockade between the countries.

Since 2017, there have been no scheduled commercial passenger flights between the two countries.

The same was true for Saudi Arabia and Qatar until this year, a sign that the tension between the countries could be easing.

Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy, Chief Executive Officer Saudia Air Transport Company, said, “Saudia and Gulf Air are key partners in connecting guests on each carriers’ diverse route networks.”

He continued, “Both airlines have a long history of partnership, in which this expanded codeshare agreement further enhances connectivity, convenience and flexibility for travelers.”

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air, Captain Waleed AlAlawi said, “The relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been strong on many fronts, and aviation is one of them.

“Gulf Air and Saudia are the pioneer airlines in the GCC with over 70 years of legacy. We look forward to strengthening our ties to offer better connectivity and services to both airlines’ passengers”.