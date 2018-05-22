Airways Magazine

Saudia Airbus A330 Crash Lands in Jeddah (+Video)

ArabianBusiness.com

May 22
07:42 2018
LONDON – Over 50 passengers have suffered minor injuries following a Saudia Airlines A330-200 incident at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing as its nose landing gear didn’t deploy correctly.

The Aviation Investigation Bureau in Saudi Arabia said that the cause of the emergency landing was a technical malfunction in the aircraft’s hydraulic system.

The AIB also said that an investigation has been launched to pinpoint which area of the aircraft’s hydraulic systems caused the emergency landing.

The aircraft in question, TC-OCH, is an Airbus A330-200 on lease from Turkish carrier Onur Air.

The aircraft is aged at around 16.5 years, having been with Emirates as A6-EAI, and with Onur Air since 2015.

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft had been cruising at 37,000 feet around 200 nautical miles northeast of the Madinah area when the crew decided to divert to Jeddah.

The aircraft performed a series of missed approaches as its landing gear wasn’t deploying properly.

Before the incident, the pilots entered into lengthy holding patterns for around an hour while performing the necessary checklists and burning fuel before proceeding with the emergency landing on Runway 34R, four and a half hours after departure.

Upon touching down, the A330 skidded on the runway and sparks were produced from the aircraft’s front section hitting the runway’s asphalt.

The aircraft was then evacuated, with local media saying around 52-53 passengers being injured.

Tags
A330-200AirAirbusFeaturedJeddahOnurSaudia

