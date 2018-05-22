Saudia Airbus A330 Crash Lands in Jeddah (+Video)

LONDON – Over 50 passengers have suffered minor injuries following a Saudia Airlines A330-200 incident at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing as its nose landing gear didn’t deploy correctly.

The Aviation Investigation Bureau in Saudi Arabia said that the cause of the emergency landing was a technical malfunction in the aircraft’s hydraulic system.

The AIB also said that an investigation has been launched to pinpoint which area of the aircraft’s hydraulic systems caused the emergency landing.

The aircraft involved in yesterday's emergency landing in Jeddah for Saudia Flight 3818 from Madinah to Dhaka was TC-OCH, a Onur Air Airbus A330-200 on lease to the carrier, aged at around 16.5 years. Previously operated by Emirates as A6-EAI #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/IriJRz3lZA — James Field (@AvGeekJames) May 22, 2018

The aircraft in question, TC-OCH, is an Airbus A330-200 on lease from Turkish carrier Onur Air.

The aircraft is aged at around 16.5 years, having been with Emirates as A6-EAI, and with Onur Air since 2015.

#BREAKINGNEWS Saudi Arabian Airlines flight #SV3818 from Medina to Dhaka diverted to Jeddah after suffering issues with the nose landing gear. Saudia Airbus A330-200 leased from Onur Air (reg. TC-OCH) made an emergency landing at Jeddah Airport with the nose gear retracted. pic.twitter.com/kNuuWJ9txM — Mujahid ke? (@mujahid17719) May 22, 2018

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft had been cruising at 37,000 feet around 200 nautical miles northeast of the Madinah area when the crew decided to divert to Jeddah.

The aircraft performed a series of missed approaches as its landing gear wasn’t deploying properly.

Before the incident, the pilots entered into lengthy holding patterns for around an hour while performing the necessary checklists and burning fuel before proceeding with the emergency landing on Runway 34R, four and a half hours after departure.

Saudia Airbus A330-200 leased from Onur Air (TC-OCH) made an emergency landing at Jeddah Airport without its nosegear resulting in damage when nose sank to the ground. Flight #SV3818 made emergency evacuation via slides on the runway. https://t.co/1jmQ6Endfi pic.twitter.com/3wCtM3Dyck — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 21, 2018

Upon touching down, the A330 skidded on the runway and sparks were produced from the aircraft’s front section hitting the runway’s asphalt.

The aircraft was then evacuated, with local media saying around 52-53 passengers being injured.