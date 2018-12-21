Airways Magazine

Saudi Arabian Flyadeal Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Saudi Arabian Flyadeal Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8

Saudi Arabian Flyadeal Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8
December 21
13:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Boeing has announced yet another major 737 MAX order today, this time for Saudia Arabian Low-Cost Carrier, Flyadeal. The Arab carrier has confirmed a firm order for 30 737 MAX 8s, with 20 options. The total deal is valued at $5.9 billion.

Over the past year, Flyadeal has been evaluating whether it should order 50 aircraft from either Boeing or Airbus for its future long-term growth.

Currently, the airline operates a fleet of nine Airbus A320ceo aircraft, all of which were delivered between August 2017 and December 2018. Two remaining A320ceos will be delivered to the airline in the coming months.

For this reason, Airbus regretted the airline’s decision to decide against its A320neo program and chose the competitor’s Boeing 737 MAX product instead.

But since the end of World War II, Boeing has had a significant relationship with Saudia Arabia, with the country’s main carriers operating most of Boeing’s commercial planes over the past 70 years.

Based in Jeddah, Flyadeal launched operations in September 2016, offering flights to eight domestic destinations.

“The demand for air transport services in the domestic market of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has grown exponentially,” said Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines. “A new brand, with a fresh identity, focused on low-fares, flyadeal has brought to the market a new choice, which has been received very positively.”

Al-Jasser added that the low-fares airline “will continue to expand rapidly, and the addition to the fleet aligns well with flyadeal’s target to grow its presence in the domestic market and cover new markets outside of Saudi Arabia.”

Ihssane Mounir, SVP of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Boeing noted how the manufacturer has “supplied commercial airplanes to Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years and we look forward to finalizing this agreement and delivering advanced jetliners to flyadeal in the years ahead.”

It remains to be seen whether the airline will keep its Airbus fleet together with the incoming 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8s. In the LCC industry, it is highly unlikely that the operator will chose a dual fleet, which can ultimately increase training and crew certification expenses.

Comments
104
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation. Runs a YouTube channel called Scotrail82 with 5,000 Subscribers. Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Which is your favorite Boeing 787 Dreamliner variant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0