Saudi Arabian Airlines Operates Repatriation Flight to Rome

Saudi Arabian Airlines Operates Repatriation Flight to Rome
June 12
08:15 2020
LONDON – Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV) operated a repatriation flight from Riyadh (RUH) to Rome (FCO) on June 11. The aircraft was a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner with registration HZ-AR27.

The plane landed at FCO at around 1:00 p.m., during heavy rain, and then took off at 4:00 p.m. heading for Amsterdam (AMS) again for a return flight. Subsequently, the aircraft returned to RUH.

SV’s Boeing B787-10 Dreamliner service history

The plane is three months old. The delivery date was March 19, 2020, when it entered service with SV.

The aircraft is configured with two General Electric Genx-1B engines that provide a thrust of 284kN each. The internal configuration is as follows: 357 seats, 24 seats in business class and 333 seats in economy class.

Saudi Arabian Airlines

Originally founded in 1946 as the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, Saudia (Saudi Arabian Airlines) can look back on a proud history as one of the oldest traditional air carriers of the Middle East.

Yet, over the past two decades, Saudia has experienced a dramatic loss of market share on some of its scheduled networks.

Saudia flight operations started as early as March 1947, with a fleet of DC-3s and technical assistance from Trans World Airlines (TWA).

After only a few years of local services, Saudia expanded its network to include long-range destinations, which were served with DC-4 equipment in the 1950s and were later upgraded to Boeing 720 jets in 1962, thereby making Saudia one of the first jet operators in the region.

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
