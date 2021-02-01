LONDON – ATR and SATENA (9R) have announced the signing of a Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) contract covering: onsite stock, Standard Exchange, Line Replaceable Unit repair and propeller blades.

The company is an existing ATR operator but this is the first time they have chosen ATR’s GMA for their fleet support. Owned and managed by the Colombian Air Force, 9R provides essential connectivity throughout the country, providing links to communities and economies, supporting growth and development.

For 20 years, ATR has contributed to reducing operators’ maintenance costs and boosting their operations through the GMA.

Statement from ATR

David Brigante, SVP Programs and Customer Service of ATR, said, “Everyone is aware of the challenges that airlines are currently facing, so when in the midst of this situation an operator such as 9R, who is dedicated to supplying essential connectivity, puts their faith in us by choosing our GMA it is something of which we can be immensely proud.”

“The company helps Colombians living in remote areas link to larger hubs, allowing them to access economic or educational opportunities or connect with their friends and family.”

“As a manufacturer, ATR’s mission is the same: to create a tool that supports communities by connecting them. This shared vision is why we have always been proud to count 9R as an operator and why we are now especially pleased that they have chosen our GMA.”

Statement from SATENA

The team at 9R says that “choosing the ATR GMA means that they will benefit from the manufacturer’s expertise, which brings many advantages. The COVID pandemic has highlighted how essential regional aviation continues to be for passengers, making reliability more important than ever.”

In addition, the company said, “Our passengers need to know that they can rely on us, so we need to know that we can rely on our fleet.”

“Selecting the ATR GMA ensures that we have the right infrastructure in place to optimise our operations. The availability and depth of support offered by the GMA makes it the best option available for ATR operators and the right choice for us.”

