SAS To Launch a Direct Flight From Stockholm To Miami

May 02
13:00 2017
MIAMI – SAS announced today a direct flight to Miami, Florida. The route will be added to the carrier’s winter timetable for 2017 and will complement the departures from Copenhagen and Oslo.

The departure flight from ARN will take off at 9:25 a.m. to arrive MIA at 2:15 p.m.; and the departure flight from MIA will take off at 4:05 p.m. to land at 7:35 a.m. in ARN. All hours are based on local times.

The service between Stockholm and Miami will depart once a week on Sundays starting October 29th. The new route is in response to demand from SAS’ customers. SAS now flies direct from Stockholm to Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Hong Kong in Asia.

“We have been looking forward to opening another direct route to the USA, this time between Stockholm and the popular destination of Miami,” says Annelie Nässén, VP Global Sales at SAS. “We always try to offer our customers a unique and special travel experience with SAS and we now fly direct from Scandinavia to seven destinations in the USA.”

The route between Stockholm and Miami International Airport will be operated by an Airbus A330 featuring the new SAS cabin. The new route between Stockholm and Miami joins already existing flights from Oslo and Copenhagen to Miami.

SAS also launched a direct service from Stockholm to Los Angeles last year as well as Copenhagen to Boston which will now be served three-times-a-week by an SAS A330, replacing the previous aircraft and increasing seat capacity by 55 %.

“We are thrilled that SAS has chosen to expand its presence at Miami International Airport and launch first-ever non-stop service between Stockholm and Miami,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. González. “With SAS’s flights from MIA to Oslo and Copenhagen that began in 2016, as well as recently launched nonstop service to Helsinki and Reykjavík by other airlines, MIA will soon serve the five major countries in the Scandinavian region and 25 destinations throughout Europe – the most ever in our airport’s history.”

 

