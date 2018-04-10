SAS Signs Firm Order for 35 Airbus A320neo

MIAMI — Scandinavian airline, SAS Group, placed an order for 35 Airbus A320neo, additional from the 15 it will acquire by leasing companies. Deliveries are planned from spring 2019 through 2023.

This order places SAS for the first time with a single-type fleet by 2023. It currently operates 56 Airbus aircraft: eight A340s, eight A330s, and 40 A320 Family aircraft. The engine selection of the new airliners will be announced by the airline at a later date.

“Just over one year ago, we started to phase into service brand new Airbus A320neos, and since then we have received a very positive response from our customers,” said Rickard Gustafson, SAS President, and CEO.

According to this, Eric Schulz, Airbus Commercial Aircraft COO, remarked they are proud to “repeat commitment” with SAS: “The A320neo will complement SAS’s existing Airbus fleet, with unbeatable fuel efficiency, the lowest operating costs, and environmental footprint. It is the perfect choice for SAS, for replacing its older generation aircraft. This means more of SAS’s passengers will keep enjoying the best comfort in the skies.”

As reported by the European manufacturer, the A320neo Family brings 15% fuel savings at delivery and 20% by 2020. The aircraft type has received 6,000 orders from 99 customers and captured 60% share of the market.

Gustafson said the airline is “also creating a single-type and more efficient fleet for the first time. Ordering 50 Airbus A320neos gives us access to the market’s most efficient aircraft thereby enabling us to improve our operational efficiency further and to continue to reduce our climate-impacting emissions.

SAS fleet is composed of 182 aircraft composed by the previously named Airbus A319, A320, A321, A330 and A340, and by Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft. Also, SAS also wet leases Airbus A320neo, ATR 72 and Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft.