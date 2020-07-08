Airways Magazine

SAS Scandinavian Airlines June 2020 Traffic Figures

July 08
10:18 2020
LONDON – As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) passengers was 86% lower compared to last year. From mid-June, SK doubled its capacity to 30 aircraft and an additional 15 aircraft have returned to service in July.

The airline has increased its capacity and number of passengers as countries are gradually opening up. Compared to last month capacity has increased by 251 million available seat kilometers (ASK) and the number of passengers has increased by 269 thousand.

In relation to last year, the airline experienced a 91% reduction in capacity and an 86% drop in the total number of passengers.

“We are pleased to welcome more passengers on board as we slowly start to rebuild our network and increase the connectivity to, from and within Scandinavia,” said Rickard Gustafson (56), CEO SK.

SAS Airbus A340-313X OY-KBA
SAS Airbus A340-313X reg. OY-KBA taking off from San Francisco International Aiport (SFO). Photo: Thomas Saunders

Traffic Figures

SAS scheduled trafficJun20Change1Nov19-Jun20Change1
ASK (Mill.)426-90.1%17 266-42.9%
RPK (Mill.)223-93.6%11 084-48.4%
Passenger load factor52.4%-29.1 p u64.2%-6.9 p u
No. of passengers (000)328-88.1%9,729-45.3%
1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units
Geographical development, scheduleJun20 vs Jun19Jun20 vs Jun19Nov19-Jun20 vs    Nov18-Jun19Nov19-Jun20 vs    Nov18-Jun19
 RPKASKRPKASK
Intercontinental-99.1%-97.2%-52.3%-45.4%
Europe/Intrascandinavia-96.3%-93.5%-49.4%-45.6%
Domestic-72.1%-64.6%-37.6%-31.1%
Photo: Andreas Hoppe
SAS charter trafficJun20Change1Nov19-Jun20Change1
ASK (Mill.)2-99.7%850-55.4%
RPK (Mill.)1-99.9%740-56.7%
Load factor35.3%-55.3 p u87.1%-2.6 p u
No. of passengers (000)0-100%242-59.8%
1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units
SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)Jun20Change1Nov19-Jun20Change1
ASK (Mill.)427-91.2%18 116-43.6%
RPK (Mill.)223-94.4%11 824-49.1%
Load factor52.3%-30.3 p u65.3%-6.9 p u
No. of passengers (000)427-85.5%9,971-45.7%
1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units
Photo: Andreas Hoppe
Preliminary yield and PASKJun20Nominal changeFX adjusted change
Yield, SEK1.9276.3%82.8%
PASK, SEK1.0113.2%17.4%
   Jun20
Punctuality (arrival 15 min)  95.8%
Regularity  99.7%
Change in total COemissions, rolling 12 months  -28.1%
Change in COemissions per available seat kilometer  -3,2%
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions  42%

From the fiscal year 2020, SK reports a change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with its overall goal to reduce its total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

Photo: Andreas Hoppe

Definitions

RPK: Revenue passenger kilometers.
ASK: Available seat kilometers.
Load factor: RPK/ASK.
Yield: Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled).
PASK: Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled).
Change in COemissions per available seat kilometers: SK passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometers, including non-revenue and EuroBonus, rolling 12 months.
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions: Share of SK passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SK (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SK’ staff travel).

Tags
COVID-19Passenger TrafficSASSAS GroupScandinaviaScandinavianScandinavian Airlinestraffic statistic
