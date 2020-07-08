SAS Scandinavian Airlines June 2020 Traffic Figures
LONDON – As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) passengers was 86% lower compared to last year. From mid-June, SK doubled its capacity to 30 aircraft and an additional 15 aircraft have returned to service in July.
The airline has increased its capacity and number of passengers as countries are gradually opening up. Compared to last month capacity has increased by 251 million available seat kilometers (ASK) and the number of passengers has increased by 269 thousand.
In relation to last year, the airline experienced a 91% reduction in capacity and an 86% drop in the total number of passengers.
“We are pleased to welcome more passengers on board as we slowly start to rebuild our network and increase the connectivity to, from and within Scandinavia,” said Rickard Gustafson (56), CEO SK.
Traffic Figures
|SAS scheduled traffic
|Jun20
|Change1
|Nov19-Jun20
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|426
|-90.1%
|17 266
|-42.9%
|RPK (Mill.)
|223
|-93.6%
|11 084
|-48.4%
|Passenger load factor
|52.4%
|-29.1 p u
|64.2%
|-6.9 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|328
|-88.1%
|9,729
|-45.3%
|Geographical development, schedule
|Jun20 vs Jun19
|Jun20 vs Jun19
|Nov19-Jun20 vs Nov18-Jun19
|Nov19-Jun20 vs Nov18-Jun19
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|-99.1%
|-97.2%
|-52.3%
|-45.4%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|-96.3%
|-93.5%
|-49.4%
|-45.6%
|Domestic
|-72.1%
|-64.6%
|-37.6%
|-31.1%
|SAS charter traffic
|Jun20
|Change1
|Nov19-Jun20
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2
|-99.7%
|850
|-55.4%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1
|-99.9%
|740
|-56.7%
|Load factor
|35.3%
|-55.3 p u
|87.1%
|-2.6 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|0
|-100%
|242
|-59.8%
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Jun20
|Change1
|Nov19-Jun20
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|427
|-91.2%
|18 116
|-43.6%
|RPK (Mill.)
|223
|-94.4%
|11 824
|-49.1%
|Load factor
|52.3%
|-30.3 p u
|65.3%
|-6.9 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|427
|-85.5%
|9,971
|-45.7%
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Jun20
|Nominal change
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|1.92
|76.3%
|82.8%
|PASK, SEK
|1.01
|13.2%
|17.4%
|Jun20
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|95.8%
|Regularity
|99.7%
|Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months
|-28.1%
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometer
|-3,2%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions
|42%
From the fiscal year 2020, SK reports a change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with its overall goal to reduce its total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.
Definitions
RPK: Revenue passenger kilometers.
ASK: Available seat kilometers.
Load factor: RPK/ASK.
Yield: Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled).
PASK: Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled).
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometers: SK passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometers, including non-revenue and EuroBonus, rolling 12 months.
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions: Share of SK passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SK (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SK’ staff travel).