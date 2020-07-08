SAS Scandinavian Airlines June 2020 Traffic Figures

LONDON – As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) passengers was 86% lower compared to last year. From mid-June, SK doubled its capacity to 30 aircraft and an additional 15 aircraft have returned to service in July.

The airline has increased its capacity and number of passengers as countries are gradually opening up. Compared to last month capacity has increased by 251 million available seat kilometers (ASK) and the number of passengers has increased by 269 thousand.

In relation to last year, the airline experienced a 91% reduction in capacity and an 86% drop in the total number of passengers.

“We are pleased to welcome more passengers on board as we slowly start to rebuild our network and increase the connectivity to, from and within Scandinavia,” said Rickard Gustafson (56), CEO SK.

SAS Airbus A340-313X reg. OY-KBA taking off from San Francisco International Aiport (SFO). Photo: Thomas Saunders

Traffic Figures

SAS scheduled traffic Jun20 Change1 Nov19-Jun20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 426 -90.1% 17 266 -42.9% RPK (Mill.) 223 -93.6% 11 084 -48.4% Passenger load factor 52.4% -29.1 p u 64.2% -6.9 p u No. of passengers (000) 328 -88.1% 9,729 -45.3% 1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Geographical development, schedule Jun20 vs Jun19 Jun20 vs Jun19 Nov19-Jun20 vs Nov18-Jun19 Nov19-Jun20 vs Nov18-Jun19 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -99.1% -97.2% -52.3% -45.4% Europe/Intrascandinavia -96.3% -93.5% -49.4% -45.6% Domestic -72.1% -64.6% -37.6% -31.1%

Photo: Andreas Hoppe

SAS charter traffic Jun20 Change1 Nov19-Jun20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 2 -99.7% 850 -55.4% RPK (Mill.) 1 -99.9% 740 -56.7% Load factor 35.3% -55.3 p u 87.1% -2.6 p u No. of passengers (000) 0 -100% 242 -59.8% 1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Jun20 Change1 Nov19-Jun20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 427 -91.2% 18 116 -43.6% RPK (Mill.) 223 -94.4% 11 824 -49.1% Load factor 52.3% -30.3 p u 65.3% -6.9 p u No. of passengers (000) 427 -85.5% 9,971 -45.7% 1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Photo: Andreas Hoppe

Preliminary yield and PASK Jun20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.92 76.3% 82.8% PASK, SEK 1.01 13.2% 17.4% Jun20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 95.8% Regularity 99.7% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -28.1% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometer -3,2% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 42%

From the fiscal year 2020, SK reports a change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with its overall goal to reduce its total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

Photo: Andreas Hoppe

Definitions

RPK: Revenue passenger kilometers.

ASK: Available seat kilometers.

Load factor: RPK/ASK.

Yield: Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled).

PASK: Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled).

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometers: SK passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometers, including non-revenue and EuroBonus, rolling 12 months.

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions: Share of SK passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SK (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SK’ staff travel).