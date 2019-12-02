SAS Retires The Boeing 737-600, Welcomes First A350-900

MIAMI – Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has retired the last Boeing 737-600 aircraft from its fleet, two days after taking delivery of its new flagship, the Airbus A350-900.

The airline’s last Boeing 737-600 (LN-RPG • MSN 28310/LN 255), performed its final revenue flight, SAS600, from Stockholm to Oslo via Copenhagen—the airline’s three Scandinavian hubs.

During the final flight, the 21-year-old aircraft performed a flypast over Copenhagen Airport before heading north towards Oslo. There, the flight crew took the aircraft on a scenic flight while drawing the lettering “600” near Gothenburg. The plane landed in Oslo for the final time at 16:00pm local time.

In 1995, SAS became the launch customer for the Boeing 737-600. The first aircraft was delivered in September 1998.

During its lengthy and reliable service, SAS has operated a total of 30 Boeing 737-600 aircraft, which were primarily used on the airline’s domestic, Scandinavian, and European services.

The retirement of the 737-600 for SAS, after 21 years of service, puts the airline another step closer to become an all-Airbus operator. The carrier plans to achieve this by 2023.

According to the carrier, becoming an all-Airbus operator will allow them to increase flexibility and will help in further enhancing product efficiency.

SAS now only operates 26 Boeing 737-700s and 29 Boeing 737-800s—both a part of Boeing’s 737 Next Generation (NG) family. All of these planes will be replaced by new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, of which the carrier has further 54 on order.

SAS Takes Delivery Of First A350-900

The first Airbus A350-900 for SAS has been delivered on November 28 in Toulouse, France.

The aircraft flew to Copenhagen on November 29, arriving in Denmark at 15:00 after just over a two-hour flight.

The Scandinavian carrier has a total of eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft on order, set to replace the airline’s outgoing Airbus A340-300 aircraft.

The planes come with a three-class cabin configuration, equipped with 300 seats: 40 SAS Business Class seats, 32 SAS Plus seats, and 228 SAS Go class seats.

The A350 will launch commercial service for SAS on the 28th January 2020 flying from Copenhagen, Denmark to Chicago, United States, followed by other international destinations across North America and Asia.

Alongside the incoming A350s, SAS will also take delivery of 54 Airbus A320neo family aircraft as part of their fleet modernization program. The remaining aircraft form part of several direct purchase agreements and aircraft lease contracts with multiple aircraft leasing firms.

This Airbus A350 aircraft is SAS’s first long-haul aircraft sporting the airline’s revised livery, which they had announced on this particular aircraft’s rollout at the Airbus factory in Toulouse.