LONDON – SAS (SK) has received their first A321LR (Long Range). The plane registered SE-DMO flew from Airbus’ Hamburg plant to Copenhagen on delivery.

The delivery flight from Airbus Hamburg to its home base in Copenhagen uses a 10 percent sustainable jet fuel blend. The initiative is part of SAS’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint

The new aircraft is equipped with a service concept with three travel classes, like the rest of SAS’ long-haul fleet, and will increase SAS’s flexibility to meet Scandinavian travel patterns. The new aircraft, part of SAS’ ongoing fleet renewal will reduce climate-impacting emissions in comparison to previous generations of similar aircraft.

The A321neo (LR) seen earlier this year. Photo: Tobias_Gudat

Comments from SAS CCO

Karl Sandlund, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer., said, “This is an entirely new aircraft type for SAS, which is incredibly well suited to the Scandinavian market and emerging travel patterns to and from the region. It gives SAS an opportunity to offer travelers more intercontinental routes, fewer stopovers, and shorter travel times to and from Scandinavia.”

“The new aircraft is equipped with a service concept at par with the rest of SAS’ long-haul fleet, offering passengers all the benefits, level of comfort, and choices of our traveling classes.”

“Reducing the carbon footprint in the airline industry is crucial and SAS aims to lead the way toward sustainable travel. We have set a target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 25 percent by 2030. The ongoing fleet renewal, including new long-haul aircraft, is an investment toward more sustainable aviation,” continues Sandlund.

The aircraft has 22 Business, 12 Plus, and 123 Go. Render: SAS

Cabin Configuration

The aircraft has 22 Business, 12 Plus, and 123 Go, meaning a total of 157 seats in a single-aisle aircraft. The seats are specially chosen for the A321LR to optimize the comfort in all three travel classes to meet the expectations of frequent travelers.

Seats in SAS Business are fully flat seat beds and there are different mood light scenarios in the cabins, as well as Hi-speed Wi-Fi. Every seat is equipped with IFE screens, PC-power, and/or Hi-power USB. The reduced noise level inside the cabin will further enhance the travel experience on board.

The first A321LR was planned to enter service on September 18, 2020, however that has been delayed. The first route the A321LR will operate on be Copenhagen-Boston. This means that the route will become a year-round destination served on a high-frequency basis and will further strengthen SAS’ offering to the North Americas.

SAS will have an all airbus mainline fleet by 2023 when the final 737 is scheduled to retire, however, this has been rumored to begin earlier. Last year they retired their final 737-600 and welcomed their first A350-900.