SAS Orders an Additional Airbus A330-300 Aircraft

LONDON – Airbus has today announced that Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) selected the A330-300 to “further standardize its long-haul fleet” with the addition of one unit of the aircraft type.

This aircraft will be powered by two Rolls Royce Trent 772B engines that will join the fleet in 2Q 2019. With a fleet of 57 Airbus Aircraft (eight A340s, eight A330s, and 41 A320 family aircraft), this is yet another testament to SAS’ relationship with Airbus, which has spanned since 1980.

This order follows further modernization earlier this week when the carrier ordered up to 50 A320neos, some through share and leaseback, others through firm purchases. It also appears that Airbus gave a discount to SAS for this aircraft.

“We are thankful that SAS has selected the Airbus Family for the second time this week. This further commitment by SAS to the A330 demonstrates the unmatched operating economics and operational versatility of this aircraft,” said Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted to be continuing our long-standing partnership with SAS.”

According to Airbus, the A330 Family has 1,700 orders and there are 1,350 aircraft of the type that are currently flying to date, with more than 110 operators worldwide. It also has an operational reliability of 99.4% and various product enhancements.

This new A330 the carrier is to receive will replace one of their eight A340, as part of the modernization that is taking place on the carrier’s fleet. This A330-300, dubbed the E variant, will provide approximately 15-20% lower jet fuel consumption per seat kilometer compared to the A340 that is due to be replaced.

As mentioned in the press release by SAS “the list price of one A330E aircraft, including engines, ordered from Airbus amounts to $264 million before discounts agreed between SAS and Airbus. The new Airbus A330E will be financed through a sale/leaseback.”