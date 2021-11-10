MIAMI – SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) is currently upgrading its traffic program, expanding its number of flights to/from the US as travel demand skyrockets.

According to an airline press release, SK has seen a considerable rise in flight bookings to the US for this winter. As a result, during the Christmas and New Year holidays, SAS is providing up to 100 flights each week to/from Scandinavia.

SAS restarted service from Stockholm to Miami on November 8 and will resume service from Copenhagen and Oslo on November 10 and 11, respectively. This means that during the winter, SK will operate daily flights from Scandinavia to Miami.

The carrier is also boosting the frequency of departures to New York, with flights twice daily beginning in November from Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm. Additionally, SAS flies from Copenhagen to Chicago on a daily basis and will begin service from Stockholm to Chicago in mid-December.

Finally, during the Christmas and New Year holidays, SK will expand the number of flights from Copenhagen to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

The airline uses the new Airbus A350-900 XWB with fuel-efficient engines to cross the transatlantic corridor. When compared to the aircraft SK is replacing, the new type consumes 15-30% less fuel.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines SE-RSA Airbus A350-900. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

SAS’ Routes, Departures to the US This Winter

Copenhagen New York 7 times a week Copenhagen Chicago 7 times a week Copenhagen Los Angeles Up to 7 times a week Copenhagen San Francisco Up to 5 times a week Copenhagen Washington DC Up to 5 times a week Copenhagen Miami Up to 4 times a week Oslo New York Twice a week Oslo Miami Once a week Stockholm New York 5 times a week Stockholm Miami Up to 4 times a week Stockholm Chicago Up to 3 times a week

“It is very gratifying that we can increase the number of flights and offer our customers the chance to finally be able to travel again and experience the other side of the Atlantic, and meet with friends and family,” says Karl Sandlund, Chief Commercial Officer at SAS.