Airways Magazine

SAS Foresees A321neo(LR) Delivery Delayed To One Year

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

SAS Foresees A321neo(LR) Delivery Delayed To One Year

SAS Foresees A321neo(LR) Delivery Delayed To One Year
March 03
15:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) announced that it anticipates the delivery of the last of three A321-200neo(LR)s to be delayed to FY2022 due to production setbacks at Airbus.

The news of the expected delay came from Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Torbjørn Wist during a quarterly earnings call.

The aircraft was initially due to deliver during FY2021, extending from November 2021 through October 2022, before the change in the delivery schedule took place.

In addition, the carrier has three long-range-capable narrowbodies due from Air Lease Corporation, the first of which should enter service on the Copenhagen Kastrup-Boston route in mid-September 2020.

Last December, SAS retired its last Boeing 737-600 aircraft from its fleet, two days after taking delivery of its new flagship Airbus A350-900. Ingegerd Viking, the first of eight A350-900 on order, had its inaugural flight from Copenhagen to Chicago on January 28.

Passengers on-board the new aircraft experienced “a comfortable flight, in a cabin with new seat models and unique customized SAS solutions,” said the CEO, pointing out that the Airbus aircraft was the most fuel-efficient airplane on the market.

SAS’ plans: to phase out and modernize its fleet

In its company’s disclosed Q1 quarterly results, Wist said, “The goal of the new acquisitions for SAS is to phase out eight Airbus A320neos in addition to the aforementioned Airbus A350, as the airline expects deliveries of three additional A350s and six A320neos, which will further reduce its environmental footprint.”

Now, concerning the three A321neo(LR)s in case, SAS has mentioned before that it will want to test them on long-range narrowbody services, but that it expects first to operate them on thinner seasonal routes with limited frequencies, or on those where widebodies cannot be deployed.

The A321neo cabin.

Besides the A320neo family type aircraft, SK has a total of seven Airbus A350-900 aircraft on order. They are destined to displace the carrier’s outgoing Airbus A340-300 aircraft.

Additionally, approximately 20% of SK’s network is served with midsized Airbus A319 and Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Serving regional routes with aircraft of the right size is important for the carrier, both environmentally and financially speaking.

In conclusion, regardless of the delay caused by Airbus or the uncertain economic outlook due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, SK’s plans for the next three years are to take delivery of 54 Airbus A320neos as part of its fleet modernization program, thus replacing the aforementioned aircraft.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
A321neoSAS Group
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0