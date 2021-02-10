MIAMI – Expecting ease in travel restrictions and a healthier situation with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) will increase capacity on all domestic routes for the coming Summer season.

In addition to reopening several routes, new destinations such as Stockholm-Barcelona, Oslo-Faro, and Copenhagen-Larnaca are also set to be launched.

The new approach is to apply both to the Nordic destinations as well as to major cities in Europe. According to the airline, the new flight program is to meet an increase in demand for leisure as well as business travel assuming that travel restrictions have eased.

Anne Offermanns, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons – Romee

180 Destinations

The 180 new or resumed SK flights include high demand cities such as Berlin (BER), Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), Gran Canaria (LPA), Naples (NAP), Nice (NCE), Paris (PAR), and Rome (ROM).

In particular, SK proposes sunny destinations from Copenhagen (CPH), Stockholm (ARN), and Oslo (OSL) to Barcelona (BCN), Larnaca (LCA), Chania (CHQ), and Faro (FAO), among others.

Featured image: SAS Scandinavian Airlines OY-KBC Airbus A340-313. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.