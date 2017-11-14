Airways Magazine

Say Hello to Samoa Airways: First Commercial Flight Accomplished

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Say Hello to Samoa Airways: First Commercial Flight Accomplished

Say Hello to Samoa Airways: First Commercial Flight Accomplished
November 14
14:07 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Samoa Airways operated its inaugural flight OL731 today from Apia to Auckland on their single aircraft Boeing 737-800.

Their first flight OL731 was operated on a Boeing 737-86N(WL), leased from Italian leisure carrier NEOS, carrying dignitaries and passengers including Samoa’s Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi.

 

Samoa Airways (Neos) – Boeing 737-86N – I-NEOS – Author: Marco Piantanida

The Apia – Auckland route will be operated on a six-time-a-week frequency, which by mid-December is planned to increase to daily flights. The route from Sydney to Apia will be operated with twice-weekly rounds.

“It’s going to be very special to our Samoan community that they can fly back home and to New Zealand on the flag carrying airline of Samoa,” said Auckland mayor, Phil Goff.

Last May, the Samoan Government announced the replacement of the state-owned Polynesian Airlines with a rebranded new carrier, Samoa Airways. This was just after the government ceased agreements with Virgin Samoa — the joint venture they had with Virgin Australia Holdings.

Route Map • Copyright: Samoa Airways

Additionally, last month Virgin Australia was blocked by the Samoan Government from operating the Auckland route. The airline, however, is allowed to operate services from Brisbane and Sydney to Faleolo International Airport.

“This is another opportunity for our people to travel, business to grow and Samoa to grow,” said Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell, Minister of Samoa Airways. He also remarked it’s a great opportunity to challenge Air New Zealand on the route.

Auckland Airport CEO, Adrian Littlewood, said Samoa Airways was the 31st international airline to operate at the airport. “Connecting Samoa and Auckland, in particular, means a lot for our neighbors in the community and staff,” he said

Samoa Airways Chairman, Fe’esago Siaosi Fepulea’i, made a call to Samoans around the world to support the country’s new national airline fully. “It belongs to Samoa,” he concluded.

0
Tags
737-800AucklandBoeingBoeing 737-800Polynesian AirlinesSamoa Airways

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!