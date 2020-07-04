Airways Magazine

SalamAir Announces Special Flights to Egypt

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

SalamAir Announces Special Flights to Egypt

SalamAir Announces Special Flights to Egypt
July 04
14:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Omani Low-Cost Carrier SalamAir (OV) says it will operate special flights to Egypt in the coming weeks. The carrier currently operates in many countries in the Middle East with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 and five A320neo.

In a statement to the Times of Oman, SalamAir said, “SalamAir announces the operation of special flights from Muscat-Salalah-Alexandria-Muscat on July 7th, 11th, and 14th.”

SalamAir also announced the operation of special flights from Muscat-Salalah-Assiut-Muscat on July 13. The airline requests that customers wishing to travel on these flights contact +968 24272222 to book their tickets.

SalamAir Airbus A320-200. | Photo: © SalamAir

More on SalamAir

Founded in 2016, the Muscat based carrier is owned by the Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS).

Its three Airbus A320 are leased from the LATAM group and started their service in 2017 between Omani cities Muscat and Salalah before branching internationally to Dubai.

The airline now lists scheduled and charter services to 33 destinations with their hub in Muscat and a focus city in Salalah.

SalamAir A320neo landing | Photo: © SalamAir

SalamAir Airbus A320

Back in 2018, OV signed an agreement with Airbus for six A320neo, of which five were to be acquired on lease.

At the time, the airline operated 120 aircraft across 14 different regional and global destinations.

The aircraft on order were meant to enable the carrier to boost its growth on both a regional and global level.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
EgyptMuscatSalalahSalamAir
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Aaron Davis

Aaron Davis

Student of Business and Aviation Management at The University of Western Ontario. Long-time photo journalist and blogger in charge of Threshold.Productions and tprfilms. Airways writer since June 2020.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0