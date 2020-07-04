SalamAir Announces Special Flights to Egypt

MIAMI – Omani Low-Cost Carrier SalamAir (OV) says it will operate special flights to Egypt in the coming weeks. The carrier currently operates in many countries in the Middle East with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 and five A320neo.

In a statement to the Times of Oman, SalamAir said, “SalamAir announces the operation of special flights from Muscat-Salalah-Alexandria-Muscat on July 7th, 11th, and 14th.”

SalamAir also announced the operation of special flights from Muscat-Salalah-Assiut-Muscat on July 13. The airline requests that customers wishing to travel on these flights contact +968 24272222 to book their tickets.

SalamAir Airbus A320-200. | Photo: © SalamAir

Founded in 2016, the Muscat based carrier is owned by the Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS).

Its three Airbus A320 are leased from the LATAM group and started their service in 2017 between Omani cities Muscat and Salalah before branching internationally to Dubai.

The airline now lists scheduled and charter services to 33 destinations with their hub in Muscat and a focus city in Salalah.

SalamAir A320neo landing | Photo: © SalamAir

Back in 2018, OV signed an agreement with Airbus for six A320neo, of which five were to be acquired on lease.

At the time, the airline operated 120 aircraft across 14 different regional and global destinations.

The aircraft on order were meant to enable the carrier to boost its growth on both a regional and global level.