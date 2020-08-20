MIAMI – The Lufthansa Group has signed up to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) charter for safe flying under pandemic conditions. Airlines have been largely affected by the COVID-19 with airlines pushing to strengthen consumer confidence about health and safety on board aircraft.

In doing so, the group has committed itself to the strictest infection protection standards in air travel worldwide, underling that the safety of passengers and employees is a top priority.

EASA is establishing guidelines that were developed in cooperation with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). By involving all member states in cooperation with the ECDC, EASA was able to define the strictest rules of an association of states worldwide.

Standards have been established to reduce complexity for airlines and create reliability and additional safety.

Safe Airlines, Safe Airports

The airports of Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Brussels have also committed themselves to EASA’s guidelines. This means that an interlocking framework for the protection of passengers on the ground and in the air has been established.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said, “We have introduced extensive hygiene measures along the entire travel chain to optimally protect our customers and our employees.”

“By signing the EASA charter, we are sending a signal that we as the Lufthansa Group support highest standards and uniform, cross-border rules in air transport. Only with more uniformity and stability in terms of regulation will more customers book flights again.”

Stable Framework in Place

The Lufthansa Group, together with the industry associations International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airlines for Europe (A4E), were on the forefront of the development of the charter from the perspective of aviation practice.

“We are extremely pleased to have Lufthansa and the entire Lufthansa Group as signatories to our charter,” said EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky.

“The addition of such an important and well-respected airline group, with strong representation in multiple regions of Europe, ensures a high standard of safety in travel between major European hubs and will increase the robustness of the feedback we receive. It is important that regulators and industry cooperate closely during these times to apply effective and proportionate measures that will ensure that aviation remains as safe and efficient as ever.”

Important standards for components such as the anchoring of mandatory masks, filtering of cabin air and increased ventilation of the aircraft on the ground, appropriate cabin cleaning, personal protection measures, development of digital content tracking and physical distancing measures on the ground and during boarding/deplaning have been developed with support of the Lufthansa Group.

The group also implements further protective measures, such as distributing disinfectant wipes to all passengers or offering generous rebooking facilities for its passengers.

Lufthansa Group Will Remain Vigilant

The group says it will continue to closely monitor the development of the EASA/ECDC guidelines and transmit key data from their flights. In addition, the Lufthansa Group enters into a dialogue on the further development of the standards.

The focus will be on integrating new scientific and technical and operational experience in implementing the standards.

The group is also working to ensure other countries, airlines, and airports all over the world adopt EASA standards in order to guarantee the most uniform standards possible for travelers and make a successful contribution to combating the pandemic.

