MIAMI – South African Airways (SA) has announced details of its relaunch following a 15-month hiatus due to COVID-19 groundings and financial tumult.

The carrier has confirmed the first flights will commence on Sept. 23. Tickets went on sale today. SA plans to operate flights from Johannesburg (JNB) to Cape Town (CPT); Accra, Ghana (ACC); Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (FIH); Harare, Zimbabwe (HRE); Lusaka, Zambia (LUN); and Maputo, Mozambique (MPM).



More destinations will be added to the route network as it ramps up operations in response to market conditions, the carrier said in a news release.

South African Airways ZS-SDE Airbus A350-941. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from Interim SAA CEO

“After months of diligent work, we are delighted that SAA is resuming service and we look forward to welcoming on board our loyal passengers and flying the South African flag,” interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said in the release. “We continue to be a safe carrier and adhering to COVID-19 protocols.”

“The aviation sector is currently going through a testing period, and we are aware of the tough challenges that lie ahead in the coming weeks. We thank South Africa for the support we have received in getting us to where we are today. As we are now poised for takeoff, we see this as a major milestone for SAA and the country.”



The unprofitable carrier was placed under administration a year ago after being grounded due to pandemic-related travel bans.