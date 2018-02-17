S7 Airlines to Launch Service from Novosibirsk to Cyprus

MIAMI — Russian carrier, S7 Airlines, is expected to launch direct scheduled flights from Novosibirsk to Larnaca, Cyprus starting on May 1, 2018.

The oneworld alliance member also operates direct scheduled flights to Larnaca and Pafos in Cyprus from Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

Flights from Tolmachevo Airport (OVB) to Larnaca (LCA) will be operated by a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft on Tuesdays. The service will depart from Novosibirsk at 06:30 to arrive LCA at 09:20 local time, as well as the return flight, will depart at 10:30 to arrive OVB at 20:45.

“Cyprus is traditionally popular among travelers from Novosibirsk. Before, passengers from Tolmachevo Airport were able to go to Larnaca only by taking the connecting flight of S7 Airlines via Moscow. Now we are pleased to offer direct scheduled flights from Novosibirsk to Larnaca and we have already seen the high demand for air tickets,” says Igor Veretennikov, the Commerce Director of S7 Group.

S7 Airlines operates flights to various domestic routes, as well as international destinations like Austria, PR China, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the UAE, and Iceland.

The Russian airline has a fleet of 80 aircraft composed by 19 Airbus A319-100, 18 A320-200, four A320neo, seven A321-200, 19 Boeing 737-800 and 13 Embraer E-170; with orders for 30 aircraft: 14 Airbus A320neo, three A321neo, nine Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four Embraer E-170.