S7 Airlines Continues Expansion: New Flights from St. Petersburg to Croatia

February 24
18:18 2018
MIAMI — The oneworld alliance, Russian member S7 Airlines, continues its expansion announcing new flights from St. Petersburg to Pula, Croatia, starting May 27, 2018.

In the last two weeks, the Russian carrier announced new routes to Cyprus and Iceland from its two hubs in Russia. Also, direct scheduled flights from St. Petersburg to Alicante in Spain, Pisa in Italy, Copenhagen, and Stockholm will also be available in the summer season.

READ MORE: S7 Airlines to Launch Service from Novosibirsk to Cyprus

“We are pleased to offer travelers from St. Petersburg direct flights to the Croatian city of Pula, located in the west of the Istrian peninsula,” says Igor Veretennikov, the Commerce Director of S7 Group.

The service from Pulkovo Airport (LED) to Pula (PUY) will be operated with an Airbus A319 aircraft on Sundays. Flights will depart from St. Petersburg at 07:05 to arrive Pula Airport at 09:15 local time. The returning flights will depart at 10:10 to arrive LED at 14:20.

READ MORE: S7 Airlines to Fly To Iceland from Moscow

S7 Airlines is expanding its network from Pulkovo Airport’s hub to Western Europe. The airline has a fleet of 80 aircraft, composed of 19 Airbus A319-100, 18 A320-200, four A320neo, seven A321-200, 19 Boeing 737-800 and 13 Embraer E-170. Outstanding orders for 30 aircraft comprise 14 Airbus A320neo, three A321neo, nine Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four Embraer E-170 aircraft.

125
