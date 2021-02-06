MIAMI – S7 Airlines (S7) will soon launch freighter operations, as the carrier’s first Boeing 737-800BCF is set to arrive next week.

According to Cargo Facts, the aircraft are two Boeing 737-800 passenger airliners that have been converted into freighters. GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) will be leasing the aircraft to the S7’s Cargo division.

ASL Airlines Ireland Boeing 737-8AS(BCF) with registration EI-DAD operating on behalf of Amazon Air, this is the same type of plane that S7 Airlines will soon operate. Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

A New Entry

The entry into the freight market represents a new frontier for S7, which currently handles freight via passenger aircraft.

“The delivery of our first freighters is a significant milestone in S7 Airlines’ cargo operations” said Ilya Yaroslavtsev, the CEO of S7 Cargo, before adding that the airline expects an “increase [in] the total volume of carried payload and mail by 30%.”

Yaroslavtsev further added that “S7 Airlines’ wide route map, our partnership with leading logistics companies, and [a] well-developed agent network enable us to carry payload in mail in a relatively short time and provide efficient aircraft lading.”

With airlines from Allied Air (4W) to ASL Airlines Ireland (AG) effectively operating the Boeing 737-800 (BCF), it only seems appropriate that S7 is joining the pack.

Featured image: S7 Airlines Boeing 737-800 with reg: VP-BUG Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.