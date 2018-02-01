S7 Airlines to Fly To Iceland from Moscow

MIAMI — The Russian carrier, S7 Airlines, announced a new seasonal service from Moscow to Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport, set to start on June 9, 2018.

The new weekly flight will be operated with a 176-seat Boeing 737-800, becoming the only direct service between both cities.

However, it is not the first service from Russia to Iceland; back in 2014, regular flights were operated to St. Petersburg by S7.

“With the upcoming football World Cup this summer, there is a lot of attention being focused on Russia this year, and having this service means that Keflavik Airport is part of it,” says Hlynur Sigurdsson, Commercial Director, Isavia.

“Naturally, when the Iceland team makes it to the World Cup Final on 15 July at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, against Russia of course, our fans will be able to use this direct flight!”

The flight will depart from Moscow on Saturdays at 20:10 and arrives in Iceland at 22:25. The returning service will leave Keflavik at 23:25 and arrive back in Russia at 07:10 the following morning (all times are local).

“Despite the harsh climate, Iceland has recently been attracting more and more tourists. Reykjavik, the most northern capital in the world, is a starting point for sophisticated travelers who are going to explore the mysterious and distant country from behind the wheel. I am sure that the new destination will be in demand among S7 Airlines passengers from Russia,” says Igor Veretennikov, Group CCO, S7.

S7 Airlines operates flights has various domestic routes, as well as international destinations like Austria, PR China, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the UAE and, with the new addition, Iceland.

The oneworld alliance member has a fleet of 80 aircraft composed by 19 Airbus A319-100, 18 A320-200, four A320neo, seven A321-200, 19 Boeing 737-800 and 13 Embraer E-170; with orders for 30 aircraft: 14 Airbus A320neo, three A321neo, nine Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four Embraer E-170.