LONDON – RDC Aviation, in partnership with anna.aero, has highlighted Ryanair’s (FR) top 10 profitable airports in its network.

It is understood that those airports have accounted for most of FR’s profitability in the year to March 2020, which accounted to €920m.

The airports are listed below in their order of ranking.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Most Profitable Airports

Dublin (DUB) – €146.31m Brussels South Charleroi (CRL) – €105.17m Alicante (ALC) – €95.13m Palma di Mallorca (PMI) – €88.42m Milan – Orio Al Serio (BGY) – €83.67m London Stansted (STN) – €81.38m Porto (OPO) – €73.12m Malaga (AGP) – €65.62m Tenerife South (TFS) – €59.85m Manchester (MAN) – €59.46m

Airports with Most Passengers

While DUB was the most profitable, it was not the airport that handled the most passengers in that area. London Stansted was the airport handling the most amount of passengers, at 21.8m.

On a capacity standpoint, that represents a load factor of 96.2% per flight. This may not be surprising given STN being the most profitable airport in the FR portfolio until 2018.

Dublin came in second handling 14.9 million passengers and BGY in third with 11.5 million handled.

Photo: Adrian Pingstone

Competition Intensifying?

RDC were keen to note that profitability at the likes of STN has dropped due to the intensity in competition. For example, the likes of Jet2, TUI, easyJet and British Airways are also competing for market share within Europe out of that airport.

As for the likes of Dublin, that will always remain safe for the likes of FR, given its significant base of operations in the Irish capital. But in other places, the competition does seem to be hotting up substantially.

PHOTO: Ryanair.

A 2019-20 Focus on Spain

anna.aero & RDC also noted that between the April 2019-March 2020 period, the Spanish market proved to be very important for FR. Over the last decade, the carrier has added more than 10 million extra seats across ALC, AGP, PMI and TFS respectively.

Such a focus for FR would have been negotiating with the airports to bring the charges down, which RDC says is a cause for reduced profitability. It remains clear that those specific holiday destinations are more popular than Barcelona (BCN) and Madrid (MAD) which did not make it into the charts.

Photo: Ryanair

Looking Ahead

With COVID-19 placing significant strain on the industry, this information will no doubt come in handy for FR.

As the industry is looking to begin the first stages of recovery, FR could use this to its advantage in terms of knowing which markets to penetrate already.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. SP-RKK on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

It will be interesting to see how the airline continues to react to this virus too as traffic reductions begin to fall from 70% in July to just 53% in August.

With the airline cutting capacity by 20%, it will prove to be interesting where the airline will redeploy to and continue to bask in its glory of being the largest low-cost carrier in Europe.