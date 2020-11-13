LONDON – Lauda, a low-cost airline later acquired by Ryanair (FR) as an in-house wetlease operator, currently has only A320ceo family aircraft in its fleet. Now, according to Michael O’Leary, the airline founded by Niki Lauda will soon have an all Boeing fleet.

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair CEO

Michael O’Leary, FR CEO, has always had a desire to renew Lauda’s fleet. For a while, the subsidiary seemed to remain with the Airbus fleet, but with little room for negotiation, the French company is losing the battle. It is inevitable that the choice falls on Boeing.

Michael O’Leary, as mentioned in Simpleflying, said, “Lauda has a fleet of secondhand, leased A320s. We would very much like to replace that with a fleet of A320 or A321neo, but only if the pricing can match what we have on Boeing. And if it doesn’t match what we have on Boeing, then you know, regrettably, I think we’ll finish up getting rid of the Airbuses out of Lauda altogether. Ultimately, it will become a Boeing operator.”

“I am still hopeful and still optimistic that we can reach a deal with Airbus on price. The challenge though, is and this is one for Airbus, is they’ve got to be able to match Boeing’s pricing … We’re a one trick pony, we go with whatever aircraft offers us the lowest per seat cost.”

“The challenge for Airbus in doing a deal with us is twofold. One, the neo, before COVID, was a very successful programme anyway, so they have a much longer tail of back orders at higher prices than Boeing has.”

“In many respects, we are we are we’re a victim of the success of our partnership with Boeing. We, frankly, have lower prices on Boeing than Airbus can offer on the Airbus aircraft, for understandable reasons.”

Lauda’s Airbus A320 Faro airport. Photo: Lauda

Ryanair Wants to Replace Lauda’s A320

When Ryanair took over Lauda, in addition to acquiring the company, it also acquired a new type of aircraft. Ryanair (FR), the historic operator of the Boeing 737-800NG (or 737-8As, as you prefer), having a bunch of Airbuses thrown into the mix has stirred things up.

The carrier’s love-hate relationship with Airbus went from one extreme to another. Backed by trading for a major 18 A321 order from 18 months ago, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then.

Airbus, perhaps to tempt FR into buying its planes, should re-formulate the offer. After all, this is not a small company, ordering not dozens of hundreds of aircraft.

Featured image: Laudamotion Airbus A320. Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.