LONDON – Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson, has hinted at the possible bases for its coming Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, due for delivery in the coming weeks.

The CEO commented during the World Aviation Festival that “We [Ryanair] are probably going to have them [the Boeing 737 MAX] where we will have the engineering support for those, so likely [London] Stansted or [Milan] Bergamo or somewhere like that.”

Ryanair is the launch customer for the Boeing 737 MAX 8/200, the high-density variant of the 737 MAX family aircraft.

Ryanair was expecting to receive its first MAX in 2019. However, the delivery was postponed due to the worldwide grounding of the type after two accidents attributed to a design flaw.

The MAX is back in the air after a 20-month hiatus, and it has seen its ban progressively lifted, with India as the latest country to allow the aircraft to fly again.

Also, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has certified the 737 MAX 8-200, clearing the delivery for Ryanair.

Test flight for a brand new Ryanair 737MAX 8-200. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

The Possible Bases

It would not be a surprise to see Ryanair choosing London-Stansted (STN) as its primary Boeing 737 MAX base.

It is the carrier’s largest base with 184 routes. Dublin (DUB) in Ireland, Bergamo (BGY) in Italy, Madrid (MAD) in Spain, and Frankfurt-Hahn (HHN) in Germany also count with maintenance bases.

Ryanair has recently announced a major expansion plan out of Bergamo, which includes the addition of 20 aircraft based there, and the creation of approximately 600 jobs.

Besides hinting at the 737 MAX bases, Wilson also commented that the delivery of the 737 MAX is due “in the weeks, probably in the next two weeks, and as it just happens with every aircraft in our fleet, it will enter into service the next day after delivery. There is always some work to be done in Dublin, but our aircraft go pretty much straight into service.”