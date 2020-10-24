Miami – Ryanair (FR) and Wizz Air (W6) both announced their expansion of low cost service to/from Bari International Airport-Karol Wojtyla (BRI) with W6 going as far as to base an Airbus A321 aircraft at BRI.

With the new base, W6 will serve Bologna (BLQ) daily from December 17, Turin (TRN) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays along with Verona (VRN) on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting on December 18, 2020, while creating 40 jobs at the base.

“Today’s announcement underlines our commitment to Italy and the strength of the Wizz Air business model, as we continue to expand our footprint during this challenging time for the industry. The creation of our third base in Italy with one state-of-the-art modern aircraft emphasizes the importance of the Italian market for our operations” said W6 Chief Commercial Officer George Michalopoulos.

Wizz Air’s A321neo HA-LVB rocking out of London Luton Airport. Photo by Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

Domestic Expansion

Ryanair will increase flights to BRI by 25% with 17 new weekly flights to cities including BLQ, CTA, CUF, GOA, BGY, TRS, TRN, and VCE.

Jason McGuinness, FR Director of Commercial operations said “as Italy’s largest airline, we are delighted to continue to deliver growth to the regions despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy has shown incredible resilience throughout this crisis, and Ryanair’s growth is a response to extraordinary Italian consumer demand plus Bari airport’s continued work to deliver efficient operations and competitive airport charges.”

While both FR and W6 have expanded international operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they are making strong moves to further tap into the Italian domestic market.