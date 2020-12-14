LONDON – Ryanair (FR) celebrated legal victory following a Hamburg court ruling against eDreams for illegal price display practices.

The proceedings, which were launched by FR against eDreams in 2015, held that the online travel agent’s practice of applying payment surcharges without offering at least one common, reasonable and free means of payment was in breach of German consumer law.

Ryanair welcomed the ruling and said it was a momentous win for the consumer and further evidence that such websites practice harmful and misleading behavior towards consumers.

The carrier also said it was against any misleading practices that apply surcharges to the customer and/or provide airlines with fake customer contact details.Additionally, FR calls on regulators and consumer associations to step up and prosecute further screen scraper websites that are clearly in breach of consumer laws.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-DHT taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

A FR spokesperson, said, “FR welcomes this Hamburg court ruling against eDreams, which further endorses FR’s stance that these were harmful and misleading practices carried by this unauthorised screen scraper website.”

“This is a great victory for the consumer who suffer at the hands of eDreams and other similar online travel agencies who not only applied surcharges to customers like in this instance, but who continue to overcharge for flights, reserved seats, checked luggage and scam FR customers.”

“We call on regulators and consumer associations to investigate and expose such unauthorised screen scraper websites in order to protect consumers from the misleading practices of such platforms.”

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS during pushback at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

