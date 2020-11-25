MIAMI- Ryanair (FR) announced its return to Teesside International Airport (MME) in Summer 2021, with two routes to Alicante and Mallorca, Spain.

The two weekly frequencies will start on June 1 as part of the airline’s British Summer 2021 schedule. According to the carrier’s statement, these are two of Spain’s most popular beach destinations during for the season. British tourist have flocked to the Iberian Peninsula year after year.

Ryanair will also offer low fares next year from Summer until October 31. To enjoy the sale, customers must book their flights by midnight this Friday, November 27, only on the carrier’s website.

Ryanair Boeing 737-800. Photo: Ryanair.

Major Presence at MME in 2021

The carrier has not flown to MME in several years, but the airport has begun a strategy to restart and launch major services for the next Summer season. Regarding today’s announcement, Tees Valley’s Mayor Ben Houchen said that having FR again showed that MME had a great future and was in safe hands.

Houchen also said that this come back will strength both the airport and airline. The routes from Europe’s biggest low-cost airline at MME will give “something look forward to next year,” notwithstanding the pandemic.

The airport has already welcomed back the London Heathrow (LHR) service operated by Eastern Airways (T3) after a decade-long absence. This hiatus can be compared to the suspension of FR’s route to Alicante Airport (ALC) before today’s announcement. In all and amid the current crisis, this is good news for the local economy in north-east England.

Featured photo: Ryanair aircraft on the airport ramp. Photo: Ryanair.

TGI Black Friday: EVERYTHING 45% OFF – SUBSCRIPTIONS, BACK ISSUES, EVERYTHING! Click here!