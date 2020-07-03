Ryanair To Refund Canceled Flights

MIAMI – Ryanair (FR), the largest airline in Europe, has reported today that it is making rapid progress in processing customer refunds for flights canceled during the period from March to June as a result of the Covid-19 flight cancelations placed by the government.

According to the carrier’s press release, following the reopening of the carrier’s Dublin offices on June 1, FR’s staff was trained to reduce the backlog of customer refund requests with the following results:

All March cash refund requests have now been cleared.

At the end of June, 50% of April cash refunds have been cleared.

By 15 th July, the balance of April cash refunds will be processed.

July, the balance of April cash refunds will be processed. By the end of July, all of May and most of June cash refunds will also be processed.

These figures include passengers who have accepted travel vouchers and/or free tickets on fares that FR is now operating for its summer schedule.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: ©Marco Macca

Untraceable Bookings

Ryanair also called for screenscraping online travel agents (OTAs) to provide correct descriptions of their illegal bookings, so FR can process such refunds as well.

A significant minority of refunds from Ryanair are being blocked because OTAs used fake email addresses and virtual credit cards when making reservations that can not be traced back to the individual consumer.

Ryanair calls on all affected customers who have not yet obtained their refunds to contact OTAs’ Customer Service to ensure that OTAs have acted on FR’s notification emails so that they can also process these refund requests.

Satatement from Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson

“We are pleased to have made such significant progress over the month of June in eliminating the backlog of cash refunds due to the Covid-19 flight cancellations. “

“Over 90% of passengers who booked directly with Ryanair and who requested a cash refund for travel between March and June will receive their refunds before the end of July. It is worrying however that a significant rump of our customers, who made bookings through unauthorized 3rd party screenscrapers / online travel agencies, have yet to receive their refunds because the OTAs gave Ryanair fake email addresses or virtual credit card details for these customers.”

“We are highlighting this fact to the regulators in Ireland (CAR) and in the UK (CAA) as this demonstrates yet again why urgent regulation of unauthorized screenscrapers is needed to ensure that these unauthorized intermediaries provide airlines with accurate email addresses and valid payment details for customers so we can process cash refunds to these customers promptly and efficiently.”

“We will continue to process these cash refunds as fast as we can, and would encourage any customers who haven’t yet requested a cash refund, to do so with our Customer Service team and we will process their request as quickly as possible.”